Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|9.01
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.77%. Competitively, Akerna Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
