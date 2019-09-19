Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 9.01 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.77%. Competitively, Akerna Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.