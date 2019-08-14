Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.