Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.3%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.