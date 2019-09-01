Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.