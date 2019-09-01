Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.
