Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

As Conglomerates companies, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 8.16M 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insurance Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 82,092,555.33% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.