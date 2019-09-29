Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

As Conglomerates companies, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|8.16M
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Insurance Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|82,092,555.33%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.