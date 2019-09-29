Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

This is a contrast between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|8.16M
|0.00
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|9
|0.00
|3.66M
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|82,092,555.33%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|42,907,385.70%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
Summary
Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats Akerna Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
