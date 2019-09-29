Contrasting of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

This is a contrast between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 8.16M 0.00 0.00 Akerna Corp. 9 0.00 3.66M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 82,092,555.33% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 42,907,385.70% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

Summary

Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats Akerna Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.