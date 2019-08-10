Contrasting of Insulet Corporation (PODD) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet Corporation 102 15.15 N/A 0.22 569.17 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 736 5.88 N/A 20.91 36.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Insulet Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Insulet Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Risk and Volatility

Insulet Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insulet Corporation. Its rival Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Insulet Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Insulet Corporation and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet Corporation 0 2 7 2.78 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insulet Corporation has an average price target of $127.78, and a -16.11% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares and 99.3% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Insulet Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year Insulet Corporation has stronger performance than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.