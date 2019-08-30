Contrasting of Insulet Corporation (PODD) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet Corporation 110 13.97 N/A 0.22 569.17 Endologix Inc. 7 0.65 N/A -8.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insulet Corporation and Endologix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Volatility & Risk

Insulet Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Endologix Inc.’s beta is 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insulet Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Endologix Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Insulet Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endologix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Insulet Corporation and Endologix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insulet Corporation’s consensus price target is $138.67, while its potential downside is -9.61%. Endologix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 53.26% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Endologix Inc. appears more favorable than Insulet Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.4% of Endologix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Insulet Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Endologix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99% Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63%

For the past year Insulet Corporation had bullish trend while Endologix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Endologix Inc.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.