Contrasting of Instructure Inc. (INST) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Both Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 40 -2.12 23.38M -1.36 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 232 2.34 48.52M 2.45 98.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Instructure Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Instructure Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 58,347,891.19% -36% -16.2% Paycom Software Inc. 20,954,437.49% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta means Instructure Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Paycom Software Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Instructure Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Instructure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Instructure Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 44.55% for Instructure Inc. with consensus price target of $56. Paycom Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $209 consensus price target and a -0.23% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Instructure Inc. looks more robust than Paycom Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Instructure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Instructure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 8.4% are Paycom Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Instructure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Instructure Inc.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.