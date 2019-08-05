Contrasting of Instructure Inc. (INST) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 43 6.30 N/A -1.36 0.00 Mimecast Limited 46 7.99 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Instructure Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Instructure Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Instructure Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mimecast Limited’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Instructure Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Mimecast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Instructure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Instructure Inc. and Mimecast Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Mimecast Limited’s potential upside is 33.43% and its average target price is $58.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Instructure Inc. and Mimecast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Instructure Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year Instructure Inc. has weaker performance than Mimecast Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mimecast Limited beats Instructure Inc.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.