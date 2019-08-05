Contrasting of Instructure Inc. (INST) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Both Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 43 6.41 N/A -1.36 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 86 15.17 N/A 0.55 176.83

In table 1 we can see Instructure Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Instructure Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta indicates that Instructure Inc. is 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, AppFolio Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Instructure Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, AppFolio Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AppFolio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Instructure Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, AppFolio Inc.’s consensus price target is $61.33, while its potential downside is -37.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Instructure Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 72.8% respectively. Instructure Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Instructure Inc. has weaker performance than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats Instructure Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.