Contrasting of Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) and Its Competitors

As Steel & Iron company, Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Insteel Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.11% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.74% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Insteel Industries Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.40% 8.80% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Insteel Industries Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries Inc. N/A 21 13.59 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

Insteel Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Insteel Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 41.24%. Insteel Industries Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Insteel Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insteel Industries Inc. -2.34% -10.05% -10.99% -29.65% -36.55% -19.28% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year Insteel Industries Inc. has -19.28% weaker performance while Insteel Industries Inc.’s peers have 13.20% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insteel Industries Inc. are 4.2 and 1.4. Competitively, Insteel Industries Inc.’s rivals have 2.83 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insteel Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insteel Industries Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.78 shows that Insteel Industries Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insteel Industries Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.51 which is 51.43% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Insteel Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Insteel Industries Inc. beats Insteel Industries Inc.’s peers on 4 of the 6 factors.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.