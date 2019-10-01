Contrasting of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 2 0.00 1.20M -16.64 0.00 SI-BONE Inc. 19 0.58 15.83M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InspireMD Inc. and SI-BONE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 50,600,885.52% -107.4% -74.4% SI-BONE Inc. 82,191,069.57% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InspireMD Inc. are 3 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor SI-BONE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. SI-BONE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InspireMD Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25% of InspireMD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are InspireMD Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc. has weaker performance than InspireMD Inc.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.