Contrasting of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and Its Rivals

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand InspireMD Inc. has 4.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has InspireMD Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.40% -74.40% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting InspireMD Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for InspireMD Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 87.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InspireMD Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. has -58.34% weaker performance while InspireMD Inc.’s rivals have 46.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InspireMD Inc. are 3 and 2.5. Competitively, InspireMD Inc.’s peers have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. InspireMD Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InspireMD Inc.

Volatility and Risk

InspireMD Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.88. Competitively, InspireMD Inc.’s peers are 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

InspireMD Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors InspireMD Inc.’s competitors beat InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.