Contrasting of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Since InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 6 1.43 N/A -34.04 0.00 Cutera Inc. 18 2.14 N/A -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1% Cutera Inc. 0.00% 29% 16.7%

Risk & Volatility

InspireMD Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.91 beta. Cutera Inc.’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InspireMD Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cutera Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. InspireMD Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cutera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cutera Inc. is $25, which is potential -0.56% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of InspireMD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Cutera Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are InspireMD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cutera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2% Cutera Inc. -5.61% 4.48% 14.02% -14.6% -53.3% 2.76%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend while Cutera Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cutera Inc. beats InspireMD Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.