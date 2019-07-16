Contrasting of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 6 1.52 N/A -34.04 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 39 5.86 N/A 1.24 29.92

In table 1 we can see InspireMD Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InspireMD Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 21.1% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD Inc. has a 1.91 beta, while its volatility is 91.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InspireMD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. InspireMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for InspireMD Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Boston Scientific Corporation has an average price target of $45.33, with potential upside of 8.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of InspireMD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. InspireMD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2% Boston Scientific Corporation 1.01% -1.96% -6.39% -3.96% 24.15% 4.9%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend while Boston Scientific Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.