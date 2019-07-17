Contrasting of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

We are contrasting Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 55 28.72 N/A -1.01 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 8.99 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -47.1% -28.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are 24.1 and 23.7 respectively. Its competitor OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively OrthoPediatrics Corp. has an average price target of $48.5, with potential upside of 33.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.6% and 46.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 39.7% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.59% -5.69% -7.26% 14.27% 80.31% 25.47% OrthoPediatrics Corp. -9.12% 7.05% 13.68% 41.9% 111.89% 17.49%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has stronger performance than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats OrthoPediatrics Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.