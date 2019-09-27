Contrasting of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) and Its Competitors

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 28,632,413.48% -18.10% -14.40% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 18.78M 66 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 184.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.1 and a Quick Ratio of 23.7. Competitively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.