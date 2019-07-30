Contrasting of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

We are contrasting Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 56 28.52 N/A -1.01 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 6 1.43 N/A -34.04 0.00

Demonstrates Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and InspireMD Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and InspireMD Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are 24.1 and 23.7. Competitively, InspireMD Inc. has 3.9 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InspireMD Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.6% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares and 3.6% of InspireMD Inc. shares. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, InspireMD Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.59% -5.69% -7.26% 14.27% 80.31% 25.47% InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc. had bullish trend while InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors InspireMD Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.