Contrasting of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility and Risk

Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.76 beta. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 86.41% and an $36.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.