Contrasting of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.13 N/A -4.28 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 68.14 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Insmed Incorporated and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.76 shows that Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 87.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36.5. On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 11.73% and its average price target is $115. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 88.2%. Insiders held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Competitively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 7 of the 9 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.