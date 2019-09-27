Contrasting of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 24 26.28 N/A -4.28 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 7.58 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insmed Incorporated and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.76 beta means Insmed Incorporated’s volatility is 176.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 74.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 65.02% and an $30 average target price. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 26.81%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 85.61%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Competitively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.