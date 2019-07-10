Contrasting of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 65.56 N/A -4.22 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Eyenovia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 84.79% for Insmed Incorporated with average target price of $43.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Eyenovia Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.