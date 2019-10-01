Contrasting of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

We will be comparing the differences between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 17 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 461,661,891.12% -130.1% -51% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,662,763.47% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 70.07% for Insmed Incorporated with average price target of $30. Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 63.92%. The data provided earlier shows that Insmed Incorporated appears more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 22% respectively. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.