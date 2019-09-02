Contrasting of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.87 N/A 0.82 24.29 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.93 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Select Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Insight Select Income Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Insight Select Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insight Select Income Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.51% and 62.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has weaker performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Insight Select Income Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.