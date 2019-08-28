Contrasting of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.24 N/A 4.57 12.03 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 67 2.02 N/A 3.47 18.75

Table 1 demonstrates Insight Enterprises Inc. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Insight Enterprises Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Insight Enterprises Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insight Enterprises Inc. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13%

Volatility and Risk

Insight Enterprises Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Insight Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Insight Enterprises Inc. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14

$60 is Insight Enterprises Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 26.88%. On the other hand, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s potential upside is 19.32% and its average target price is $71.88. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Insight Enterprises Inc. seems more appealing than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61%

For the past year Insight Enterprises Inc. was more bullish than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation beats Insight Enterprises Inc.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.