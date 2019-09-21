Contrasting of Inseego Corp. (INSG) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

We are contrasting Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.88 N/A -0.11 0.00 Calix Inc. 7 0.81 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Inseego Corp. and Calix Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Inseego Corp. and Calix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Inseego Corp.’s current beta is 0.44 and it happens to be 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Calix Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inseego Corp. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Calix Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Inseego Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Inseego Corp. shares and 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares. Inseego Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Calix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59%

For the past year Inseego Corp. has 25.3% stronger performance while Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Inseego Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Calix Inc.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.