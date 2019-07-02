Contrasting of Inpixon (INPX) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.60 N/A -39.27 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1392.67 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Inpixon and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% -237.3% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Inpixon has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inpixon is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Verb Technology Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Inpixon is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inpixon and Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 0% respectively. 0.06% are Inpixon’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon 4.59% -13.83% -46.86% -75.62% -94.53% -75.01% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89%

For the past year Inpixon was more bearish than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Summary

Verb Technology Company Inc. beats Inpixon on 6 of the 7 factors.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.