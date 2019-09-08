Contrasting of Inphi Corporation (IPHI) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi Corporation 51 8.60 N/A -2.17 0.00 Texas Instruments Incorporated 114 7.60 N/A 5.47 22.85

Table 1 highlights Inphi Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Inphi Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi Corporation 0.00% -25.6% -10.7% Texas Instruments Incorporated 0.00% 57.3% 30.9%

Volatility and Risk

Inphi Corporation is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Texas Instruments Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inphi Corporation is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Texas Instruments Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Inphi Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Inphi Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Texas Instruments Incorporated 1 7 3 2.27

Inphi Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -8.48% and an $57.75 consensus target price. Competitively Texas Instruments Incorporated has a consensus target price of $113.55, with potential downside of -10.65%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Inphi Corporation seems more appealing than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Inphi Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.5% of Texas Instruments Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Inphi Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, Texas Instruments Incorporated has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inphi Corporation -3.54% 12.19% 25.94% 56.55% 88.51% 87.28% Texas Instruments Incorporated -3.09% 6.67% 7.5% 22.39% 12.71% 32.29%

For the past year Inphi Corporation was more bullish than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products. This segment also provides high performance analog products, such as high-speed data converters, amplifiers, sensors, high reliability products, interface products, and precision products; and silicon valley analog products, including power management, data converter, interface, and operational amplifier products that are used in manufacturing various electronic systems. The Embedded Processing segment offers processors, including digital signal processors and applications processors; microcontrollers, such as self-contained systems with a processor core, memory, and peripherals that are designed to control a set of specific tasks for electronic equipment; and connectivity products that enable electronic equipment to connect and transfer data wirelessly. It also provides DLP products primarily used in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.