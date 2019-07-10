Contrasting of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.28 N/A -1.04 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vaxart Inc. on the other hand, has 0.37 beta which makes it 63.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaxart Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $10.4, and a 245.51% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 40.2%. 3.8% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.