Contrasting of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 31.54 N/A -0.99 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.72 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.01 shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, with potential upside of 348.28%. Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $40.5, with potential upside of 39.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 0% respectively. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.