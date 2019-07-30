Contrasting of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.76 N/A -1.04 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.55 N/A -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.66 shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. has beta of 3.16 which is 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 266.20% upside potential and an average price target of $10.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 3.8% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.