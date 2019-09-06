Contrasting of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.24 N/A -0.99 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, with potential upside of 388.26%. Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 151.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Moderna Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.