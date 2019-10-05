Contrasting of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 95.32M -0.99 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.28 16.99M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4,190,626,923.42% -98.8% -61.3% MediWound Ltd. 543,836,624.95% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 82.72% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. About 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.