Contrasting of Inogen Inc. (INGN) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 102 3.96 N/A 2.06 36.33 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 131 4.19 N/A 4.10 31.77

In table 1 we can see Inogen Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Inogen Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Inogen Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Varian Medical Systems Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inogen Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

Inogen Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inogen Inc. are 7.4 and 6.7. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inogen Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Inogen Inc. is $181.5, with potential upside of 172.07%. Competitively Varian Medical Systems Inc. has an average price target of $151.5, with potential upside of 8.50%. The data provided earlier shows that Inogen Inc. appears more favorable than Varian Medical Systems Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inogen Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Inogen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 10.41% -9.97% -45% -49.6% -58.7% -39.72% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -3.15% -7.69% -1.91% 9.06% 10.68% 14.9%

For the past year Inogen Inc. had bearish trend while Varian Medical Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats Inogen Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.