Contrasting of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.42 N/A 3.52 4.18 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 49.81 N/A -2.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Innoviva Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 149.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

66 and 66 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 88.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.