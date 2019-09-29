Contrasting of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innoviva Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 478,603,401.97% 334.6% 74.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,409,123.68% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.5 beta indicates that Innoviva Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta which is 157.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 42.5. The Current Ratio of rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.1. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Innoviva Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 414.40% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.