Contrasting of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.40 N/A 3.52 4.18 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.57 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innoviva Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviva Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. are 66 and 66. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 28.1%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.