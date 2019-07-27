Contrasting of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 4.45 N/A 3.52 4.18 bluebird bio Inc. 136 150.76 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innoviva Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.72. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 66 while its Quick Ratio stands at 66. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Innoviva Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $164.4, with potential upside of 17.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.