Contrasting of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.47 N/A 3.52 4.18 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.70 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva Inc.’s 1.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.67 beta which is 367.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 66 while its Quick Ratio stands at 66. The Current Ratio of rival Aytu BioScience Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 40.1%. Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.