Contrasting of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

We are comparing Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.7% and 64.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.03% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.