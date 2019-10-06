Contrasting of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

We are comparing Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|23.70M
|-0.47
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|46
|0.00
|32.13M
|-3.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2,387,668,748.74%
|0%
|-128.6%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|69,969,512.20%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 56.41%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 50%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
