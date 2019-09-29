Contrasting of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 23.70M -0.47 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2,463,873,583.53% 0% -128.6% Altimmune Inc. 557,866,054.78% -87.3% -71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.