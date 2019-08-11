Contrasting of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

We are contrasting Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 3.1%. About 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.