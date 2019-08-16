Contrasting of Innospec Inc. (IOSP) and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec Inc. 84 1.37 N/A 4.22 22.13 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 11.30 N/A -8.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Innospec Inc. and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Innospec Inc. and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2% Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3%

Volatility and Risk

Innospec Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innospec Inc. and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 23.5% respectively. Innospec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2% Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03%

For the past year Innospec Inc. has 51.2% stronger performance while Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has -40.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Innospec Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.