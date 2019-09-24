Contrasting of Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innophos Holdings Inc. 29 0.84 N/A 1.33 20.38 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.02 414.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innophos Holdings Inc. and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Innophos Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Innophos Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMNOVA Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innophos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Innophos Holdings Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Innophos Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Innophos Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Innophos Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Innophos Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has 3.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74%

For the past year Innophos Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Innophos Holdings Inc. beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.