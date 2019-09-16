Contrasting of Innodata Inc. (INOD) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.01 0.00 AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.35 N/A -0.79 0.00

Demonstrates Innodata Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Innodata Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4% AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -109.9% -51%

Risk & Volatility

Innodata Inc.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, AMERI Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.86 which is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Innodata Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, AMERI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Innodata Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innodata Inc. and AMERI Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.1% and 0.5%. Insiders owned 4.3% of Innodata Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of AMERI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67% AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17%

For the past year Innodata Inc. has -16.67% weaker performance while AMERI Holdings Inc. has 66.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Innodata Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors AMERI Holdings Inc.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.