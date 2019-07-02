Contrasting of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

We are contrasting INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-6.44
|0.00
Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-171.9%
|-108.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Zosano Pharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 147.68%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 38% respectively. About 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-8.77%
|-6.02%
|30%
|-19.59%
|-30.82%
|47.17%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
