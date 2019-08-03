Contrasting of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Genmab A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows INmune Bio Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genmab A/S beats INmune Bio Inc.