Contrasting of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Genmab A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows INmune Bio Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Genmab A/S beats INmune Bio Inc.
