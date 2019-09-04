Contrasting of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.50 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. INmune Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown INmune Bio Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

$11.5 is INmune Bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 86.39%. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 9.81% and its average price target is $15. Based on the results shown earlier, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 70.9% respectively. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.