Contrasting of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 319.87 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered INmune Bio Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 82.25% for INmune Bio Inc. with average target price of $11.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.